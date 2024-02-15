Commission Approves Street Closings, Gives Preview For Busy 2024

Robert Moore

The Harrodsburg City Commission approved street closings for the year, covering events until Christmastime, giving a residents a preview of what promises to be a very busy 2024. The street closings were submitted by Downtown Harrodsburg, formerly known as the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, as part of a compliance program for the year.

The first closings approved were for the Friday Nights on Main live entertainment series, which will return this year on Friday, May 10; Friday, July 12; Friday, Aug. 8; and Friday, Sept. 13. The event hours are from 7 to 10 p.m., and Main Street will be closed starting at 3:45 p.m.

Next on the list was Oktoberfest 2024, which begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. The street closures will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the East and West Office Street intersections to allow for setup.

The next closure on the list—and one parents might want to mark down on their calendars—is for Trick-or-Treating on Main Street, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed starting at 4 p.m. In past years, the event hours have been the same for trick-or-treating throughout the county.

The final closure is for the Christmas on Main event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed starting at noon.

The compliance plan also included emergency contact information as well as information about insurance and alcohol sales. It was approved unanimously by the city commission, with Commissioner Missy Banks thanking Kaitlyn Harder, executive director of Downtown Harrodsburg, for the compliance plan.

“I love this,” Banks said. “I can see this, I can read this.”