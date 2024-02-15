 Skip to content

Commission Approves Street Closings, Gives Preview For Busy 2024

The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore
Terry Richter, Rod Richter, Lincoln Schafer and Veronica Schafer pose for a picture at Oktoberfest 2023. Oktoberfest 2024 is scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m.

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
The Harrodsburg City Commission approved street closings for the year, covering events until Christmastime, giving a residents a preview of what promises to be a very busy 2024. The street closings were submitted by Downtown Harrodsburg, formerly known as the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, as part of a compliance program for the year.

The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore
Ella Wilson, Miss Teen Mercer County, poses for a picture at Friday Night on Main in August 2023. In 2024, the Friday Night on Main live entertainment series is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

The first closings approved were for the Friday Nights on Main live entertainment series, which will return this year on Friday, May 10; Friday, July 12; Friday, Aug. 8; and Friday, Sept. 13. The event hours are from 7 to 10 p.m., and Main Street will be closed starting at 3:45 p.m.

Next on the list was Oktoberfest 2024, which begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. The street closures will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the East and West Office Street intersections to allow for setup.

Leslie, Henry and Paul Bosse enjoyed trick-or-treating downtown at the Spooktacular hosted by the Downtown Harrodsburg Main Street Program. The event is scheduled to happen Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 5 p.m. (The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore).

The next closure on the list—and one parents might want to mark down on their calendars—is for Trick-or-Treating on Main Street, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed starting at 4 p.m. In past years, the event hours have been the same for trick-or-treating throughout the county.

Alexis, Mary Jane and Willow Saldivar were full of capital “J” Joy at Christmas on Main event in 2023. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 2 p.m. (The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore).

The final closure is for the Christmas on Main event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed starting at noon.

The compliance plan also included emergency contact information as well as information about insurance and alcohol sales. It was approved unanimously by the city commission, with Commissioner Missy Banks thanking Kaitlyn Harder, executive director of Downtown Harrodsburg, for the compliance plan.

“I love this,” Banks said. “I can see this, I can read this.”

