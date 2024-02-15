Bulldogs Battle In Loss Against Trinity Christian Academy

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs (6-20) faced District opponent Trinity Christian (17-9) for the second time this season on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Jack Coleman Sr. Gymnasium. In the two team’s last meeting, Jake and Hudson Taylor combined for 24 of the Bulldogs 34 points, but the Bulldogs found it difficult to guard Titans Alan Coffman and Allen Okorley and the pair combined for 37 points on the way to a 63-34 victory.

The Bulldogs’ offense had as electric a quarter of basketball as it had all season. Landen Sexton and Jake Taylor each grabbed a trey to begin the game. Next came the classic J. Taylor full court pass over top of the press, which he has successfully completed on multiple occasions this season. If Burgin still had a football team there’s no doubt J. Taylor could lead the Bulldogs from behind center, and on this occasion his pass hit J’Kaivin Walker in stride for the sophomore’s first basket. Sexton kept the offensive momentum going when he faked a pass to the top of the key and left his defender frozen before finishing off the glass. Despite all of the efficient offensive play the Bulldogs still trailed 15-12 with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter. Burgin forced back-to-back steals and Ethan Slone capitalized with a finish off the glass through traffic. J. Taylor hit the lane like a freight train and went up with two hands before laying it off of the board, but Burgin couldn’t contain the Titans on the defensive end in the opening quarter and trailed, 22-16.

Burgin struggled at the top of the press early and gave up three turnovers from inbound passes, but once they passed the mid court line good things happened over the first 10 minutes of play. J. Taylor drew a foul and made both shots to open scoring in the second quarter, but later the Bulldogs were forced to call a timeout with 5:25 remaining in the first half, after not being able to pick apart Trinity Christian’s defense. The Bulldogs were only able to grab one more basket in the next three minutes and the Titans offense kept rolling before calling a timeout with 2:17 remaining in the first half, leading 32-20. The Bulldogs grabbed one more basket and despite their stellar opening quarter, the Bulldogs went into the locker room trailing 38-22.