Weekender: Feb. 8—16: Valentines Day, Murder Mystery, Black Film Festival And More

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Mercer County Public Library will present director Lee Daniels’ “The Butler.” Get a new look at American history through the eyes of Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker) who served eight presidents during his tenure as a butler at the White House. It’s part of the Black Film Festival presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society at the library. The series continues every Saturday in February starting at 2 p.m.

Valentines Day is coming up and what better way is there to celebrate than a nice, romantic murder? Center Stage Theatrics is hosting “A Wedding To Die For” on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Tickets start at $30 with special packages available. Readers of the Harrodsburg Herald get a 15 percent discount by entering the code “Lovebird” when they order tickets. See the listings below for more information.

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards meeting and banquet at the Mercer County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The village remains open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center remains open and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 8

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale at Memories on Main (108 South Main Street). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.859-6-8-1728 or chloespetalsforhope@gmail.com.

• Galentines Gala at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Dine and paint. Lasagna meal with dessert and drinks. $65, 20 slots open each night. 6:30 to 8 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 9

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming—video games, board games, card games, or ping pong, we’ve got it all. Snacks provided. Program for teens, age 13 to 18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live theater: Center Stage Theatrics production of “A Wedding To Die For” at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Murder mystery dinner theater starts 8 p.m. General admission is $30 with bachelor/bachelorette packages starting at $65 and lovers packages starting at $120. Harrodsburg Herald readers get 15 percent discount by entering “Lovebird” when ordering tickets Email centerstagetheatricsky@gmail.com or online at https://centerstagetheatrics.ticketspice.com/a-wedding-to-die-for?fbclid=IwAR36XkAFdOpCrFw87vVAgJLzuS6VoTGWPsMduoRr_j9e8fi4mJnq-4lUk6Q.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Chinese New Year

• Introduction to Beekeeping at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). learn everything needed to get started with beekeeping, including the honeybee life-cycle, hive equipment and assembly, hive site selection, basic pest management and the costs. Practical instruction and a variety of guides and resources will be shared. Participants will also take home a beginner beekeeping book. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $60 for annual passholders, $75 general admission, price includes boxed lunch: 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Flour Farm Cookies Valentine’s Day Cookie Class at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Cookie class and theme is “We go together.” Mimosas and Bloody Marys available for purchase. Noon to 2 p.m. $50 per person. Email hello@flourfarmcookies.com or Facebook @flourfarmcookies.

• Black Film Festival—”The Butler” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Forest Whitaker stars as Cecil Gaines, who served eight presidents during his tenure as a butler at the White House. Presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society and MCPL. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music with Ryan Raikes at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Lovers’ Day at Kamp Kennedy Marina and the Oar House Restaurant (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Dinner, music and karaoke with D.J. Richard Wethington. Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Derek@kampkennedymarina.com or kampkennedymarina.com or Facebook@kampkennedymarina.

Sunday, Feb. 11

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Thursday, Feb. 15

• Mercer Chamber Annual Awards Meeting and Banquet A Timeless Tradition at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. mercerchamber.com or 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 16

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

