Critters Without Litters Sets Up GoFundMe

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Critters Without Litters has set up a GoFundMe in their effort to find a new home. The nonprofit has been providing low-cost spay and neuter services to people in Mercer County who cannot afford normal veterinarians since 1989, according to their GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/bring-critters-without-litters-back. As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, they had raised $420 towards their $80,000 goal.

“This is the first time we’ve done one,” said Terresa Hoskins of Critters Without Litters. The website charges a fee, but Hoskins said, “It is one of the easy ways to get the word out and ask for help.”

For nearly a decade, they operated on Moberly Road in an office owned by Mercer County. That building was slated for demolition to make way for the new Mercer County Animal Shelter. While members of Critters Without Litters have expressed happiness at the animal shelter getting a new facility, it left them without a home. The agency had around eight volunteers at the time of its eviction.

Critters Without Litters is a low-cost clinic that takes barn cats, feral cats, stray cats and low-income family animals. In addition to spaying and neutering, they also offer walk-in rabies shots for $10.

“We try to help our community,” Joy Wolcott, who serves on the board of directors, told the Harrodsburg Herald last year. “What we make goes back into the clinic.”

It’s been estimated that Critters Without Litters has fixed more than 17,000 over the years, helping Mercer County control the population of unwanted animals. Having pets spayed or neutered can prevent both behavioral and health problems, including prostatic disease, hernias and testicular cancer in males, and cancers of the breast, uterine and ovaries in females, according to the Colwill Lab at Brown University.

The impact goes beyond the animals being spayed or neutered. Outdoor domestic cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles in the wild and continue to adversely impact a wide variety of other species, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

Critters Without Litters needs a space big enough for an operating room, dog room, cat room, office, bathroom and a place to wash instruments, and for an autoclave machine. Critters Without Litters is a nonprofit organization that receives no government funding except grants. They are reliant on fundraisers and donations to stay open They say all money goes to the clinic and paying a veterinarian, vet tech and director, as well as supply and utilities.

Donate online at gofundme.com/f/bring-critters-without-litters-back. Donations can also be sent to:

Critters Without Litters

PO Box 531

Harrodsburg Ky 40330

For more information, call Terresa Hoskins at 859-612-8893.

Find them on Facebook @Critters Without Litters Clinic.