Celebrating Valentine’s Day In Mercer County

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Valentine’s Day happens Wednesday, Feb. 14, and there are a lot of ways to celebrate here in Mercer County. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is offering a Valentine’s Day Escape on Friday, Feb. 16, or Saturday, Feb. 17. The package includes a night in a charming king or queen guest room, an in-room gift and drink vouchers for a special Valentine’s adult beverage. Guests will also enjoy breakfast for two at the Trustees’ Table before leaving. Book with the code VDAY. Rates are $219 plus tax for two people. Dining reservations are required at the Trustees’ Table.

Shaker Village will also host a Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. Expert cookie designer Jillian Mora, owner of A Traveling Cupcake, will teach the basics of decorating sugar cookies. Due to cocktail service, the workshop is recommended for ages 21 and up. Each participant will receive a 20 percent off coupon to dine at the Trustees’ Table.

What better way is there to celebrate than a nice, romantic murder? Center Stage Theatrics is hosting “A Wedding To Die For” on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards. Tickets start at $30, with special packages available. Readers of the Harrodsburg Herald get a 15 percent discount by entering the code “Lovebird” when they order tickets.

Find out the meaning of the phrase “’til death do us part” in this murder mystery dinner theater. Mama Marinara has spared no expense for her precious son Umberto’s wedding day. From hiring the best wedding coordinator to providing the finest wedding cake in town, nothing is too good for her baby boy. With the groom stuck at the airport, hijinks ensue when the wrong bride arrives. However, the show must go on regardless of who dies in the process.

Thursday, Feb. 8

• Galentines Gala at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Dine and paint. Lasagna meal with dessert and drinks. $65, with 20 slots open each night. 6:30 to 8 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

Friday, Feb. 9

• Galentines Gala at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Dine and paint. Lasagna meal with dessert and drinks. $65, with 20 slots open each night. 6:30 to 8 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Live theater: Center Stage Theatrics production of “A Wedding To Die For” at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Murder mystery dinner theater starts 8 p.m. General admission is $30 with bachelor/bachelorette packages starting at $65 and lovers packages starting at $120. Harrodsburg Herald readers get 15 percent discount by entering “Lovebird” when ordering tickets Email centerstagetheatricsky@gmail.com or online at https://centerstagetheatrics.ticketspice.com/a-wedding-to-die-for?fbclid=IwAR36XkAFdOpCrFw87vVAgJLzuS6VoTGWPsMduoRr_j9e8fi4mJnq-4lUk6Q.

Saturday, Feb. 10

• Flour Farm Cookies Valentine’s Day Cookie Class at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Cookie class and theme is “We go together.” Mimosas and Bloody Marys available for purchase. Noon to 2 p.m. $50 per person. Email hello@flourfarmcookies.com or Facebook @flourfarmcookies.

• Live theater: Center Stage Theatrics production of “A Wedding To Die For” at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Murder mystery dinner theater starts 8 p.m. General admission is $30 with bachelor/bachelorette packages starting at $65 and lovers packages starting at $120. Harrodsburg Herald readers get 15 percent discount by entering “Lovebird” when ordering tickets Email centerstagetheatricsky@gmail.com or online at https://centerstagetheatrics.ticketspice.com/a-wedding-to-die-for?fbclid=IwAR36XkAFdOpCrFw87vVAgJLzuS6VoTGWPsMduoRr_j9e8fi4mJnq-4lUk6Q.

• Lovers’ Day at Kamp Kennedy Marina and the Oar House Restaurant (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Dinner, music and karaoke with D.J. Richard Wethington. Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Derek@kampkennedymarina.com or kampkennedymarina.com or Facebook@kampkennedymarina.

Saturday, Feb. 17

• Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Expert cookie designer Jillian Mora, owner of A Traveling Cupcake, ill teach the basics of decorating sugar cookies. Due to cocktail service, the workshop is recommended for ages 21 and up. 3 to 5 p.m. Each participant will receive a 20 percent off coupon to dine at the Trustees’ Table. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.