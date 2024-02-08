Bulldogs Get Revenge On Francis Parker

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Burgin Independent school began their homecoming festivities at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, when the Burgin Bulldogs basketball team (5-17) faced the Francis Parker Wyverns (5-12) in the two teams second matchup of the season. Previously, in the Bulldogs’ third game of the season on Dec. 2, Burgin traveled to Louisville and lost 51-50 in what was their second loss by one point in two days. The Bulldogs have grown since then, and what was once a team who always looked to senior Jake Taylor to make a shot, is now deep and athletic across the board. The Bulldogs added another important piece to the puzzle in sophomore J’Kaivin Walker, who displayed his ability on both sides of the court throughout the contest.

The Bulldogs began the game 0-3 from the field before Landen Sexton dribbled between two defenders and used the glass to tie the game at two. Walker only joined the Bulldogs a couple of weeks ago but has already solidified himself as a key portion of Burgin’s winning recipe. He excelled at defending the perimeter in the opening quarter and even grabbed a block. Despite the Bulldogs solid defensive effort, Francis Parker took a 6-2 lead with just over three minutes remaining, and forced Coach Todd Claunch into a timeout. A Wyvern forward took advantage of a mismatch and layed one in over Hudson Taylor. Moments later, the Wyverns made their first three of the game, earning themselves a seven point lead with two minutes remaining. In the final play of the opening quarter, Walker held the ball at the top of the perimeter before taking his defender all the way to the basket and scoring. Burgin trailed 9-13 at the end of one.