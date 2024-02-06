Sandra Vaughn

Sandra Lue Vaughn, 84, widow of TSgt. Donald O. Vaughn, USAF Retired, of Rome, New York, died Saturday, Jan. 24, at Rome Health.

Born July 17, 1939, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Laconia and Laura Bell Taylor Williams.

She was the first Afro American woman to graduate from Harrodsburg High School in a nonsegregated class and graduated from the Utica School of Business, was employed by the Rome City School District, was formerly employed at the N.C.O. Club and Officers Club at Griffiss Air Force Base, was a member and pianist for Grace Union A.M.E. Church of Rome, New York.

Survivors include: one daughter, Donna (Bernard) Jowers of Rome; two sons, Daniel (Patricia Feole) Vaughn and William “Speedy” Vaughn of Rome; one sister, Diane Ford-Mayes of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.