Ronnie Griffin

Ronnie Eugene Griffin, 68, of Junction City, husband of Beverly Gay Watts Griffin, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 28, 1955, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Lillie Ellis.

He was a retired employee for the Kentucky State Road Department and was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Junction City.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Stacy Denise Griffin of Junction City and Stephanie Jean Griffin (Jim Bob) Davis of Harrodsburg; one son, Johnathan King-Griffin of Junction City; two sisters, Michelle (Jerry) Fowler of Junction City and Effie Carey (Robert) of Indiana; two brothers, Earl Reed of Junction City and Jimmy Ellis of Indiana, one sister-in-law, Tina Reed and three grandchildren.