James Morris “Red Bird” Peavler, 98, husband of Woodie J. Wilson, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Walker’s Trail Senior Living in Danville.

Born June 28, 1925, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Byron and Laura (Houchins) Peavler.

He was the owner and operator of the Brick Yard in Harrodsburg for many years, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.