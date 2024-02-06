Beulah Hourigan

Beulah M. Hourigan, 72, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at her home.

Born July 27, 1951, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Lucille (Berger) Johnson.

She was a retired custodian and member at Harrodsburg Christian Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Marsha (Mark) Cheak Lyons of Harrodsburg; one son, Troy (Michelle) Cheak of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Martha Harlow of Danville, Glenna Sallee ofFranklin, Ind. and Sue Lamb of Danville; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.