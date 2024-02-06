Barbara Crawley

Barbara Darland Crawley, 86, widow of John David Crawley, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at her residence.

Born Sept. 25, 1937, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Owen Stanley Darland and Eva Freeman Royalty.

She was a retired payroll clerk with Mercer County Board of Education and was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son, David Wayne (Rebecca) Crawley of Salvisa; one daughter, Sharon Dawn (Glenn) Stewart of Burgin; one sister, Janet Spencer of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two nieces.