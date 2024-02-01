Weekender For Feb. 1—9: Pancake Day, Black Film Festival, Murder Mystery And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg Rotary Club will hold their annual Pancake Day fund raiser at Lion’s Club Community Center on Friday, Feb. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Treat yourself to an endless stacks of pancakes with sausage, eggs and choice of milk or juice, all for $5. Proceeds support college scholarships for deserving local Burgin or Mercer high school students.

There will be a Black Film Festival presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society at the Mercer County Public Library every Saturday in February starting at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 3, the featured film will be “Gifted Hands” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Director Lee Daniels’ “The Butler” will be featured Saturday, Feb. 10.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is inviting everyone to Maple Day on Saturday, Feb. 3. Maple Day is an educational event sponsored by the University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources. Learn how trees are tapped, collect sap and boil it down on wood-fired evaporator to make maple syrup. Farm sap processing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Sap to Syrup tours at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Winter hours at Shaker Village run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The village remains open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center remains open and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Feb. 1

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 2

Ground Hog Day

• Harrodsburg Rotary Club Pancake Day at Lion’s Club Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Endless stacks of pancakes with sausage, eggs and choice of milk or juice. Proceeds support college scholarship for deserving local Burgin or Mercer high school student. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets: $5. Delivery available. Facebook @Harrodsburg Rotary.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Feb. 3

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Maple Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Educational event sponsored by the University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources. Learn how trees are tapped, collect sap and boil it down on wood-fired evaporator to make maple syrup. Farm sap processing 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Sap to Syrup tours at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Black Film Festival—”Gifted Hands” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Biographical of neuro­surgeon Ben Carson starring Cuba Gooding Jr. presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society and MCPL. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Feb. 4

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Feb. 5

• Crafty Affairs: Paper Roses from Book Pages at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Learn to create a rose or a whole bouquet from book pages for the book lover in your life. No watering required. Program is for adults age 18 and up. Supplies are free, but registration required. 5 to 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

• Trivia Night at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers as an individual or a team. Max team size of four. Snacks provided. Program is for adults age 18 and up Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Feb. 8

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale at Memories on Main (108 South Main Street). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.859-6-8-1728 or chloespetalsforhope@gmail.com.

• Galentines Gala at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Dine and paint. Lasagna meal with dessert and drinks. $65, 20 slots open each night. 6:30 to 8 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 9

• Chloe’s Petals for Hope Yard Sale at Memories on Main (108 South Main Street). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.859-6-8-1728 or chloespetalsforhope@gmail.com.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming—video games, board games, card games, or ping pong, we’ve got it all. Snacks provided. Program for teens, age 13 to 18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Galentines Gala at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Dine and paint. Lasagna meal with dessert and drinks. $65, 20 slots open each night. 6:30 to 8 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Live theater: Center Stage Theatrics production of “A Wedding To Die For” at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Murder mystery dinner theater starts 8 p.m. General admission is $30 with bachelor/bachelorette packages starting at $65 and lovers packages starting at $120. Harrodsburg Herald readers get 15 percent discount by entering “Lovebird” when ordering tickets Email centerstagetheatricsky@gmail.com or onliue at https://centerstagetheatrics.ticketspice.com/a-wedding-to-die-for?fbclid=IwAR36XkAFdOpCrFw87vVAgJLzuS6VoTGWPsMduoRr_j9e8fi4mJnq-4lUk6Q.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.