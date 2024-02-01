Tracy Hume

Tracy Gay Hume, 61, of Danville, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at her home.

Born July 3, 1962, in Columbia City, Ind., she was the daughter of Betty Cox and the late Charles Cox. She was an employee of Corning Glass Manufacturing and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Tracy loved spending time with her grandkids and enjoyed watching NASCAR; especially Rusty Wallace.

Survivors include: one son, Gregory Thomas Hume; two sisters, Betty Smock and Linda Tarter; one brother, Jerry Cox, three grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 29, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel with James Harley officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lewis Clark, Kevin Smock Sr., Kevin Smock Jr., Larry Parker and Bill Parker.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 and Mercer Relay for Life American Cancer Society P.O. Box 173, Harrodsburg KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.