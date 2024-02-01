Lester Sanders

Lester Howard Sanders, 85, of Stanford, husband of Teresa Rose (Melish) Sanders, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Cener in Danville.

Born May 21, 1938, in Evarts, he was the son of the late Howard C. and Ocie Mae (Davis) Sanders.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, former Kroger employee and was of the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Connie (Scott Jones) Volk of Paint Lick; four sons, Ronnie Sanders of McKinney, Allan (Stephanie) Sanders of Bethel, Ohio, Donnie (Gail) Sanders of DeMossville and Timmy Sanders of Stanford; one brother, Cecil (Arlene) Sanders of Norwood, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Sanders, one brother, Kenneth Sanders and three sisters, Muriel Steele, Burdette Bryant and Goldie Sanders, and one daughter-in-law, Tina L. Sanders.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Sims Funeral Services with Bro. Junior Fields officiating. Burial was in Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.

Pallbearers were Buck Volk, Timmy Sanders, Chris Sanders, Ronnie Sanders Jr., Nathan Sanders and Scott Sanders.

