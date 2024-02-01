Lady Titans Get Back To Winning Ways

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Before Friday, Jan. 26, the Mercer County Lady Titans basketball team was previously 96-0 in 46th District play. For nearly 16 straight years, the Lady Titans had never lost to West Jessamine, East Jessamine or Burgin. The Lady Colts have an exceptional team this season and because many of their best players are in the class of 2026, matchups with West are only going to become more difficult to win. The astounding trio of Anna Kate Drakeford, Sara Dunn and Izzie Carlton combined for 64 points but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Lady Colts in Nicholasville and Mercer fell, 75-70.

The Lady Titans (12-7) bounced back the following day with a 57-49 win over Green County, and two days later the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (9-12) made the 10 minute drive to Harrodsburg for the season’s first intra-county rivalry matchup.

It took the Lady Titans just four seconds to get on the scoreboard. I. Carlton won the opening tip with ease and Drakeford grabbed it on the run before dishing it off to Skylar Webb for an open layup. Burgin had a great look early when Gabi Thompson found Avery Gray cutting to the basket at full speed, but I. Carlton caught the ball with her fingertips as Gray attempted her shot. Jemma Jankins grabbed the Lady Bulldogs first points and Mayes moved around her defender with ease before draining a floater. Thompson side stepped her defender and swished the Lady Bulldogs first 3-point attempt to make the score 10-7 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Drakeford continued building her campaign to win 12th Region player of the year. The Lady Titans ended the first quarter up 14-7, largely in part to Drakeford’s eight points and two assists. With three weeks of regular season play remaining, Drakeford averages 27.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

Thompson drove straight by her defender and lasered a pass to Gray for the senior’s first basket. The Lady Bulldogs held their own from a physical standpoint and on the glass. Even when I. Carlton, Sara Dunn and Kate Carlton were on the floor, the Lady Bulldogs still fought and won several rebound battles in the first half. Thompson missed a three but Edwards boxed out and grabbed the offensive board, Edwards missed her shot but Mayes was there to grab another offensive board and drain the basket. The Lady Bulldogs cut Mercer’s lead to five but Drakeford sent back-to-back assists in I. Carlton’s direction.

Soon after, Gray used the glass to drain a long three and Mayes came away with a steal and fast break basket to make the score 21-18 with three minutes remaining in the first half. It looked like Burgin might challenge for the lead before halftime but Drakeford was unstoppable. The senior guard tallied 14 points and six assists in the opening 16 minutes. Ashton Lester made two free throws just before halftime but the Lady Bulldogs went to the locker room trailing, 33-23.