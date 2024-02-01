Kentucky Tax Filing Season Begins

Commonwealth of Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet

The Kentucky Department of Revenue began accepting state individual income tax returns, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, and will begin processing returns Monday,Feb. 5. The deadline for Kentuckians to file 2023 returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also begin accepting federal individual income tax returns Monday.

Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers may check the status of their state refund by visiting refund.ky.gov.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites

Each year, the Kentucky Department of Revenue partners with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across the state. At these sites, knowledgeable staff provide free tax filing assistance to eligible individuals and families, as well as Kentucky state government employees. This service is available to help individuals with an annual income of $60,000 or less or any Kentucky state government employee, regardless of income.

In-person assistance will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 6 to April 11. If you believe you qualify and would like to take advantage of this service, please schedule an appointment by contacting at the nearest regional taxpayer service center in Frankfort, located at 501 High Street Station 38, Frankfort Kentucky 40601. Their phone number is 502-564-5930. Their fax number is 502-564-8946 A complete list of the regional taxpayer service centers is available at revenue.ky.gov.

Get Help on Tax Returns

Taxpayers who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at 502-564-4581. Representatives are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.