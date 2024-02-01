Jaguars Come From Behind To Ruin Burgin’s Night

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs played some of the most sound and efficient offensive basketball they have all season in their second matchup with 46th District foe East Jessamine on Friday, Jan. 26.

After 30 seconds of sound passing, Casey Dodson finished the Bulldogs first possession with a drive and finish through contact. Jake Taylor was closed down in the paint and found Ethan Slone alone at the top of the key where he drained a three and gave Burgin a 5-2 lead. Next, Slone was fouled and missed both shots but the rebound fell to Maddox Hill. Hill played a perfect pass to Slone cutting inside for an easy two. Dodson kicked it out to J. Taylor for a 3-pointer, and a few seconds later Taylor blocked a Jaguar shot and grabbed the loose ball. The Bulldogs led 10-7 with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter.

Slone hesitated when taking a three and instead opted to give Hill a chance under the basket. Hill finished a floater over his defender and gave Burgin a 13-7 lead. The Bulldogs shot 0-6 from the charity stripe in the first quarter, but still managed to capitalize thanks to offensive rebounds. This time Dodson’s second miss was rebounded by Hill and put back up and in for two. Just before the end of the first, the Bulldogs worked the ball around the entire perimeter before J. Taylor drained his second 3-point basket to give Burgin an 18-7 lead after eight minutes.

The Jaguars slowly began clawing their way back into the game and came within six points of the lead with 3:50 left in the first half, but Burgin sophomore J’Kaivin Walker played a tricky pass to Slone down low, and the senior turned and gave Burgin a 23-15 lead. East Jessamine struggled shooting for much of the first half; with three minutes remaining the Jaguars had only made six field goals.