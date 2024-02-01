Hubert Yocum

Hubert “Dud” Yocum Jr., 90, of Perryville, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Danville Centre For Health And Rehabilitation in Danville.

Born Jan. 16, 1934, in Danville, he was the son of the late Hubert and Leona Belle (Gwinn) Yocum Sr.

He was a graduate of Junction City High School, a US Army Veteran, a former farm manager of Shakertown, and was a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include: two daughters, Bobbie Jo Monroe of Salvisa and Brandy Yocum of Stanford; four sons, Frankie Lee (Joyce) Yocum of Harrodsburg, Tony (Ida) Yocum of Burgin, Timothy (Jason) Yocum of Massachusetts and Jimmy Conn of Bryantsville; one brother, Kenneth “Pork Chop” S. (Linda) Yocum of Danville and two sisters, Nancy (Herman) Hill of Stanford and Diane (Daryl) Allen of Waynesburg.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Bridgett Wesley; three brothers, Billy Foster Yocum, James Yocum and Joe Yocum and two sisters, Rose Marie Tyler and Sandra Carol Yocum.

Visitation today, Thursday, Feb. 1, 1-4 p.m. at Sims Funeral Services with no services.

Burial is in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery located in Nicholasville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservice.com.