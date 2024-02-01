CU-Harrodsburg Recognizes Local Alumni, Grounds The Eagles

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Campbellsville University Harrodsburg men’s basketball team faced the Pensacola Christian College Eagles on Monday, Jan. 29, at the Pioneer Heritage game which kicked off the events leading up to Harrodsburg’s 250th birthday celebration in June. Before the game, Harrodsburg, Mercer County and Burgin High School alumni were recognized.

Despite struggling offensively in the opening minutes, the Pioneers easily handled the Eagles and won 81-58.

PCC opened strong defensively and forced Pioneer turnovers before converting them into points. Keelan Kennedy put the Pioneers on the board with the first 3-point shot of the night. Evan Frederick blocked a shot and was fouled, but Campbellsville struggled to score. Shots looked good, but they didn’t seem to fall.

The Eagles picked up three quick fouls away from the basket, but the Pioneers couldn’t turn the possessions into points.

Then five minutes into the first half, Harrodsburg found their flow and the bottom of the net and took the lead, 8-6, off a 3-point shot.

The Pioneers’ defense was ignited by a steal and basket from Jahnoi Lee in an out-of-bounds play. They went on to force back-to-back turnovers and in a blink, the Pioneers jumped up, 14-8.