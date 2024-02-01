Community Blood Drive On Feb. 9

The Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive on Friday, Feb. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). All donors will receive a “Be Human Kind” long-sleeve shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating blood.

There are few kinder gestures to help humankind than donating blood, and Kentucky Blood Center has the perfect opportunity to help your fellow man. One in seven people at hospitals will need a blood transfusion for everything from traumas to premature births, surgeries, organ transplants, diseases such as cancer and sickle cell diseases, and so much more. Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in the commonwealth, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, the blood center’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. Kentucky Blood Center provides services in 90 counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

Mercer County Community Blood Drive

Friday, Feb. 9,

10:30 a.m. to 4:30p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

133 Factory Street