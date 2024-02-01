Citing Service Outage, County Looks For Options Other Than Mercer EMS

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Saying there have been service outages with Mercer County Emergency Medical Services, the Mercer County Fiscal Court is now looking at other options. At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, the fiscal court voted to file an application for a certificate of need with the Kentucky Office of the Inspector General for ground ambulance service, including the $1,000 application fee.

“We’ve had some complaints related to EMS services,” Judge-Executive Sarah Steele told the magistrates Tuesday. “We’ve recognized that we’ve had a lapse in service over many days in February.”

Steele declined to provide further details after the meeting, saying, “There is an active investigation by the inspector general’s office.”

During the meeting, County Attorney Ted Dean was asked for his opinion.

“I’ll speak with the judge,” Dean said.

Steele said the county is not currently under contract with Mercer EMS.

“We’re still over two months in advancement on EMS services,” Steele said. She said the county would not continue financial contributions until the company showed they could provide service.

“We have to have quality ambulance care in Mercer County,” the judge said. “What’s going on right now is not working.”

The judge said applying for a certificate of need is the first step in giving the county a choice in ambulance service. Currently, the certificate of need is held by Mercer EMS, she said.

“We can’t contract with anyone else because we don’t have a certificate,” said Steele.

The certificate allows the county to make a decision on whether to proceed with another ambulance service, she said. The application deadline was Wednesday.

“This is a long process,” she said. “It’s not overnight.”

The judge said it takes six months to be approved.

“We don’t know what our service will cost us,” Steele said. For instance, the $1,000 application fee could rise to $25,000 depending on capital expenses, she said.

“I’m not asking the court to open up an ambulance service,” Steele said. That would have to be a collaboration with both the City of Harrodsburg and the City of Burgin, she said.

In October 2023, Paul Gray, a former employee of Mercer EMS, complained to both the Harrodsburg City Commission and the Mercer County Fiscal Court. Mercer EM officially changed hands at the beginning of the month. Gray said local hospitals were irate at the situation at Mercer County EMS, which he said was one of the only privately owned EMS providers in the state.

“There is no accountability for EMS,” Gray said. He asked the city or county to take over 911 operations.

Paul Parks, who owned Mercer EMS for 33 years, sold the company to Patrick Meko. At the time, Parks praised the new owner. “Patrick has a vision,” he said. “He’s very business minded. He’s very eager.”

The Harrodsburg Herald reached out to Meko at the Mercer EMS office and by email but had not received comment by press time.

For nearly four decades, Mercer has worked with a private company to provide ambulance service.

“It worked for many years, but it’s not working right now,” Steele said Tuesday. “Probably this is our best option.”