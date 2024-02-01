Aletha Newman

Aletha Thompson Newman, 82, widow of Emmett Clements Newman died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 10, 1941, in Casey County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Ollie Clark Thompson.

She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Survivors include: two sons, Owen (Brenda) Phillips of Stanford and Mark Phillips of Greenville, Tenn.; four daughters, Suzie Padgett of Waynesburg, Lori (Gary) Clements of Harrodsburg, and Shonda Turner of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Bobby Thompson of Junction City and Jack (Carolyn) Thompson of Charlestown, Ind.; two sisters, Brenda Thompson of Lexington and Kathy Nowlin of Harrodsburg; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tami Phillips and one brother, Beecher Thompson.

Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 26, at the family cemetery in Harrodsburg with John David Lane officiating.

Pallbearers were Zach Clements, Gary Clements, Richard Lyons, Thomas Moore, Will Turner and David Johnson.

