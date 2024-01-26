William Hall

William Marshall Hall, 51, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born June 4, 1972, in Lafayette, Ind., he was the son of the late Eugene and Janice Kaye Wathen Hall.

He was a Baptist.

Survivors include: two sons, Anthony (Marissa) Hall of Harrodsburg and Christian Hall of Beaver Dam; two step sons, Cody (Tori) Denson of Richmond and Jacob (Dana) Denson of Stanford; two brothers, Rodney Hall and Dakota (Brittany) Hall both of Beaver Dam, one sister, Kim (Perry) Easterling of Salvisa; special companion Jennifer Denson of Stanford and four grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at alexanderandroyalty.com.