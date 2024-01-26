Mildred Belcher

Mildred Elizabeth West Belcher, 94, of Frankfort, formerly of Harrodsburg, widow of Jesse Lee Belcher, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort.

Born May 17, 1929, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Goley and America Serene (Childers) West.

She attended Anderson County Schools, received her GED and nursing degree, was employed by Darnall State Hospital and Eastern State Hospital and was a member of the Carpenters Christian Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Pat Devine of Frankfort; two sons, Michael (Linda) E. Darland of San Antonio, Texas and Steve (Lonnie) Stratton of DuBois, Penn.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Derick Vance Darland and Terry Lynn Darland and three sisters, Louise Flora, Omega Pittman and Alpha Haacke.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Carpenter’s Christian Church with Greg Warren and Jon Kesel officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Patrick Carrier, Phillip Pittman, Cody Kilgore, Kyle Kilgore, Dominic Weldon and Kevin Darland. Honorary bearers were the Spirit Lifters of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.