Flona Tewmey

Flona “Flo” Tewmey, 93, widow of James Tewmey, died Sunday, Jan. 21. 2024.

Born on Aug. 11, 1930 ,in Whitley County, she was the daughter of the late Edna and Luther Kerr. F

She was a member of the Shiner Church of Christ in Williamsburg and Harrodsburg Church of Christ.

Survivors include: one son, Jim (Teresa) Tewmey; three daughters, Laura Peyton, Lora (Jerry Lay) Botner, Cindy (Steve) Probus; one brother, Charles Kerr; two sisters, Louella Taylor and Judy Ward; 13 grandchildren;14 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Mike Tewmey, one sister, Donna Kelly, one brother, Clifford Kerr; one son-in-law, Benny Peyton, and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville with grandson, Rob Probus officiating.

Pallbearers will be Michael Tewmey, Wes Tewmey, Adam Botner, Cole Tewmey and Andy Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Harrodsburg Church of Christ.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.