Donald Caton

Donald William “Don Billy” Caton, 83, of Harrodsburg, widower of Katherine Deloris Darnell Caton, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehab.

Born July 18, 1940, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Carroll “Red” and Katherine (Trayner) Caton.

He was a retired custodian and bus driver for the Mercer County School District and was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Teresa Joy (Jack) Robertson of Harrodsburg; one son, Raymond “Ray” Carroll (Wendy) Caton of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Frances Caton of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Caton.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Jacob Bryant officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213 Danville, KY 40422.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.