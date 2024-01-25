Weekender For Jan. 25—Feb. 2: Pioneers Basketball, Pancake Day, Black Film Festival And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Catch some college hoops at Pioneer Heritage Night at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex on Monday, Jan. 29. Harrodsburg is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, and the first event of the year is this doubleheader with CU-Harrodsburg Women’s Basketball vs. Pensacola Christian College at 5 p.m. and CU-Harrodsburg Men’s Basketball vs. Pensacola Christian College at 7 p.m. All Burgin, Harrodsburg and Mercer County athletic alumni will be recognized at 6:45 p.m. Free Commemorative T-shirts to the first 400 in attendance.

The Harrodsburg Rotary Club will hold their annual Pancake Day fund raiser at Lion’s Club Community Center on Friday, Feb. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Treat yourself to an endless stacks of pancakes with sausage, eggs and choice of milk or juice, all for $5. Proceeds support college scholarships for deserving local Burgin or Mercer high school student.

There will be a Black Film Festival presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society at the Mercer County Public Library every Saturday in February starting at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the featured film will be “Gifted Hands” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Director Lee Daniels’ “The Butler” will be featured Saturday, Feb. 10, “Green Book” starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali will be featured Saturday, Feb. 17, and “Till” starring Danielle Deadwyler will be featured Saturday, Feb. 24.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is inviting everyone for a gentle guided night hike to explore the wildlife that emerges when the moon rises on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Explore how animals are especially suited to thrive in the cold and dark. The evening ends with a cup of hot chocolate around a cozy bonfire at our amphitheater.

Winter hours at Shaker Village run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The village will remain open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center will remain opened and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 25

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradley’s Smokehouse. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 26

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Friday Family Flicks—Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People and redefines what it means to be a hero. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Jan. 27

• Night Hike: Creatures of the Night at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gentle hike through the Preserve to learn about the nighttime activities of the many creatures that flourish in the darkness. End the evening with a warming cup of hot chocolate around a cheerful bonfire at the amphitheater. Tickets: $15 for annual passholder, $25 for everyone else. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music with Tony Toy at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 28

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Jan. 29

• Pioneer Heritage Night at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex (773 University Drive). Celebrating 250 years January event, doubleheader with CU-Harrodsburg Women’s Basketball vs. Pensacola Christian College at 5 p.m. and CU-Harrodsburg Men’s Basketball vs. Pensacola Christian College at 7 p.m. All Burgin, Harrodsburg and Mercer County athletic alumni will be recognized at 6:45 p.m. Free Commemorative T-shirts to the first 400 in attendance. cuhpioneers.com.

Thursday, Feb. 1

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Feb. 2

Ground Hog Day

• Harrodsburg Rotary Club Pancake Day at Lion’s Club Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Endless stacks of pancakes with sausage, eggs and choice of milk or juice. Proceeds support college scholarship for deserving local Burgin or Mercer high school student. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets: $5. Delivery available. Facebook @Harrodsburg Rotary.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Black Film Festival—”Gifted Hands” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Biographical of neuro­surgeon Ben Carson starring Cuba Gooding Jr. presented by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County African American Historical Society and MCPL. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.