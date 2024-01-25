Man Charged With Possessing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance By A Minor

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A Harrodsburg man was indicted after allegedly being found in possession of matter depicting a minor engaged in a sexual performance.

John T. Matthews, 23, of 160 Rose Lane, was indicted last week on 10 class C felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The offenses occurred on Oct. 6, 2023, in Mercer County, according to the indictment. The minor was less than 12 years of age, according to the indictment. Shelby Guffey of the Office of the Attorney General testified. Bail was set at $50,000 with the conditions that Matthews have no contact with anyone under 18 without supervision and no access to any internet-capable device, among others.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including unlawful transaction with a minor, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

All charges are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.