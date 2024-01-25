Freezing Temperatures Keep Crews Busy Repairing Broken Water Lines

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Arctic temperatures have hit the nation’s infrastructure hard, with water mains breaking across the country, including major breaks in both Harrodsburg and Burgin. At Monday’s Harrodsburg City Commission meeting, Commissioner Charlie Mattingly, who oversees the city’s public works department, said the city was dealing with three breaks.

None of them got more attention than the break on South Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 20, which resulted in icy conditions on the road. The city issued a boil water advisory, which the city’s Facebook page later clarified was precautionary and not mandated by the state.

“We never lost water pressure during the repair as it was completed entirely under pressure so there was never a need to boil water,” the city’s Facebook account said.

City crews were joined by workers from the North Mercer Water District and AY Landscaping and Construction to repair breaks on Main and East Office Streets. Even retired city workers and citizens volunteered to help out in the frigid cold. On Saturday, the temperature never made it past 12 degrees, and the overnight low was one degree above zero, with wind chills below zero.

“It was a nasty, nasty weekend,” said Mayor Bob Williams Monday. The mayor thanked citizens who brought work crews coffee and sandwiches, even pizza. The Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits, which had been forced to close over the weekend because of the intense cold, opened up to serve street department workers.

“It was all hands on deck, and all hands showed up,” Williams said.

The week before, traffic was closed at the four-way intersection in Burgin because of a water break on Saturday, Jan. 13. The city was forced to issue a boil water advisory, which was not lifted until Monday, Jan. 15.

In Harrodsburg, Mayor Williams, Commissioner Mattingly and the other commissioners thanked Street and Parks Superintendent Frank Lukitsch and his crew for their hard work. They also apologized to the public for any inconvenience or confusion caused by the break.

The good news is that temperatures were predicted to start warming up starting Tuesday, with Thursday’s high predicted to hit the 60s, according to weather.gov.