City Commission Hears Complaint About Light From Domino’s Sign

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission heard a complaint about light pollution from resident Angie Newby. At the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Newby asked the city to do something about the light from the sign at the new Domino’s on College Street, which just recently opened.

“It is on our property line,” Newby told the commissioners. “It comes on at dark it does not go off until daylight.”

Newby cited local ordinances which she said regulate the glare from business signs. She said her family can see the light in the dining room and other rooms in the home where they have lived 23 years.

“I can come downstairs and not have to turn on the light,” Newby said. The Newbys said they had even parked a truck between their house and the business to try to block the light.

“This thing is so intrusive,” she told the commission. “The sign has got to go.”

She said she had approached the owner of the Domino’s, who only said he was sorry.

“The sign needs to be removed,” Newby said.

Harrodsburg City Attorney Norrie Currens recommended the Newbys talk to Shawn Moore, executive director of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission. Currens also said she’d discuss the issue with Moore.

“Do you folks have an attorney?” asked Mayor Bob Williams.

“We do not want to bring legal,” Newby said. “We have to have some relief.”

She compared the situation to living in Alaska, where, depending on how close to the Arctic Circle you live, days can last up to six months a year.

“Do we not have rights on our own property?” Newby asked. “We’ve come to you guys to seek some help.”

“I’m not prepared to offer you legal advice,” Currens said.

“When will we have an answer?” Newby asked..

“You can call me personally,” Currens said.

The commission took no further action.