Burgin City Councilwoman Melinda Wofford Runs All The Way To Hawai’i

Burgin City Councilwoman Melinda Wofford spends her days as an internal auditor at the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority, but after hours she has been working hard on tracks and trails across all 50 of the United States.

Though she dedicates much of her time to volunteering and community service, in 2010 she also began dedicating time to exercise. Wofford began walking at Anderson-Dean Community Park daily. Eventually she began a program called Couch to 5k. A program for beginner runners and walkers that increases resistance gradually over time. The program helped Wofford set goals for herself and have accountability in the spring and summer of 2010.

Wofford signed herself up for a 5K (3.1 miles), her first ever, in December of 2010. The Couch to 5K program helped her organize her time and set goals more efficiently so she had more time for volunteer work. At the time, she had volunteered to give computer classes at the Mercer County Public Library, while also leading a Girl Scout troop and devoting time to her church, Little Zion Baptist Church in Burgin.

“That was my motivation, so that I could have more time to do volunteer work,” said Wofford.