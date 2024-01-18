Weekender For Jan. 18—26: Overcomers Basketball And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Kendyl and Friend is inviting everyone to participate and cheer at the Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading on Sunday, Jan. 21, at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate, with weekly games scheduled for Sundays through March 10. The game starts at 4 p.m. To sign up, visit mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is inviting everyone for a a gentle guided night hike to explore the wildlife that emerges when the moon rises on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Along the way, we’ll explore how these animals are especially suited to thrive in the cold and dark. The evening will end with a cup of hot chocolate around a cozy bonfire at our amphitheater.

Winter hours at Shaker Village run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The village will remain open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center will remain opened and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 18

• Live music by Chris Linton at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuits Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 19

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• CANCELED. Open House at the Railroad House (223 West Factory Street). Opening of historic home on the Bourbon Trail. 3–6 p.m. 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com.

• Beer Bingo at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuits Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Jan. 20

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of snacks and games that may be new to you from 1 to 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Sunday, Jan. 21

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Thursday, Jan. 25

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradley’s Smokehouse. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 26

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Friday Family Flicks—Spider-Man: Acrodss the Spider-Verse” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People and redefines what it means to be a hero. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.