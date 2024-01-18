Titans Break 10 Game Losing Streak Against The Colts

April Ellis

The Mercer Titans boys’ basketball team (9-7) wracked up their second district win Friday, Jan. 12, against the West Jessamine Colts (3-12). The Titans started very strong in the first half, but went cold on the 3-point shot in the third quarter. Fortunately, the Titans were able to hold onto their lead and win, 65-47.

This was the first time Mercer has beaten West Jessamine since the 2018-19 season when they won one of two regular-season games but lost to the Colts in the district championship. Until Friday night, West Jessamine had won the last 10 games between the two teams. West graduated several seniors last year and lost long-time coach Damon Kelley to an administrative position at Dunbar High School. Assistant Taylor Harper took over the helm for the Colts. West Jessamine has struggled so far this season without the experience on the court they have grown accustomed to.

The tone of the game was set early, it was going to be fast and physical. Owen Barnes and Trevor Ellis were both hammered going to the basket, but no whistle. Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the basket until Barnes dropped a 3-pointer at the top of the key. He hustled back on defense, knocked the ball loose and John Lincoln Perry picked up the loose ball and fed it to Ellis for his first dunk, 5-0.

J.L. Perry had a good night on the boards with 15 rebounds. He was an active defender and overall, just hustled the entire night. Mercer will need repeat performances from him to make a deep run in the postseason. He pulled down another strong board on the back end of Ellis’ foul shots, and caught Ellis cutting back down the lane for a layup, 8-2.

The bank was open for Andrew Tatum. The junior scored a 3-point shot off the glass with under a minute left in the first quarter. Ellis ended the first with another dunk and Mercer led 18-7.

Ellis had to battle in the post for every bucket. Every attempt at the rim was a fight. He ended the night with 18 points.

Sophomore Jackson Doughty set off a string of 3-point shots. Jackson Perry and Barnes both followed with treys of their own and Doughty ended the run by hitting another. In the mix of the 3-point shooting, J. Perry bodied up his defenders in the post to add a couple of put-back shots and expand the Titans’ lead to a commanding 45-18 at the half.