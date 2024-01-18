Steven Randel “Randy” Pidcock, age 68, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Princeton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington.

Randy was born on Aug. 25, 1955, in Caldwell County to his mother, Shirley Jean Mathews Pidcock and late father, Louie Pidcock Jr.

He lived in Providence while he was employed at Buckhorn in Dawson Springs where he was the Union President from 1988 until 1998. He moved to Harrodsburg in 2000 and worked as a staff representative for the United Steel Workers District #8. His hobbies included woodworking and attending antique auctions.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Anna Marie Franklin Pidcock; two daughters, Christa Smith of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Laura Leigh (Doug) Goode of Harrodsburg; one son, Quentin Pidcock of Harrodsburg; one brother, Rodney Pidcock of Princeton; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Noah and Aria.

In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Pidcock and brother, Ricky Pidcock.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 13, at Donaldson Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Davis officiating. Burial was in Meeks Cemetery in Caldwell County.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Donaldson Baptist Church, c/o Charity Cannon, 104 Enon Road, Princeton, KY 42445.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.

paid obit