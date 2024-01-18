Michael Horn, 55, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at his home.

Born June 27, 1968, in Mercer County, he was the son of Lois Marie (Chilton) Harmon, of Harrodsburg and the late John Horn Jr.

He was a cook for O’Charleys and was a member of Member of Mt. Pleasant Church.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: one brother, Kevin (Tresa) Horn of Harrodsburg; two step sisters, Jeanna (Brian) Janes of Indiana and Jaime (Jeff) Morrison of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 15, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Derek Baker officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Belcher, Larry Camic, Tony Pinkston, Ricky Wilham, Eddie Horn and Matt Niekirk.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Church, 446 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.