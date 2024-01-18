Lady Titans Win Their 10th Game
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
Sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The Mercer County Lady Titans basketball team (10-5) faced the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars (5-13) in the second of three meetings this season on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Mercer met East Jessamine just over two weeks ago in the final round of the 4 Bank Winter Classic in Garrard County. Anna Kate Drakeford, Izzie Carlton and Sara Dunn combined for 51 of Mercer’s 64 points in the 64-40 win.
It took the Lady Titans just three seconds to score as I. Carlton tipped the ball to Drakeford for two through contact. Seconds later, Drakeford made her way underneath the basket before dishing the ball to I. Carlton for an easy basket. Next, Drakeford faked a move inside and found Dunn open on the opposite wing for the game’s opening 3-pointer. Only seconds later Kate Carlton came away with a steal and finished at the other end. After just 64 seconds of play, Mercer led East Jessamine 10-0.