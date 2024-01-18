Lady Titans Win Their 10th Game

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans basketball team (10-5) faced the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars (5-13) in the second of three meetings this season on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Mercer met East Jessamine just over two weeks ago in the final round of the 4 Bank Win­ter Classic in Garrard County. Anna Kate Drakeford, Izzie Carlton and Sara Dunn com­bined for 51 of Mercer’s 64 points in the 64-40 win.

It took the Lady Titans just three seconds to score as I. Carlton tipped the ball to Drakeford for two through contact. Seconds later, Drak­eford made her way under­neath the basket before dish­ing the ball to I. Carlton for an easy basket. Next, Drak­eford faked a move inside and found Dunn open on the opposite wing for the game’s opening 3-pointer. Only sec­onds later Kate Carlton came away with a steal and finished at the other end. After just 64 seconds of play, Mercer led East Jessamine 10-0.