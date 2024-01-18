Harrodsburg Selected As One Of Kentucky’s Historic Towns Worth Exploring

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Just in time for Harrodsburg’s 250th birthday, the city has been selected as one of the historic towns in Kentucky worth exploring by WorldAtlas.com.

Harrodsburg, the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Kentucky, was selected along with Maysville, Rosine, London, La Grange, Hodgenville and the capitol city of Frankfort.

“Established in 1774, Harrodsburg has the distinction of being Kentucky’s oldest town and the first permanent English settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains,” according to WorldAtlas.com. Among the local historic attractions celebrated by the website are Old Fort Harrod State Park, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and the Beaumont Inn.

“Not only is Kentucky considered one of the most attractive states in the USA, it also just so happens to be one of the most interesting historically,” the WorldAtlas.com article reads.

Old Hogstown has previously been declared one of the favorite small towns in Kentucky, one of the Bluegrass State’s top small towns for retirees and a top romantic getaway. The selection as one of Kentucky’s historic towns comes as Harrodsburg prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this June. Here’s a look at some of the events planned.

• Harrodsburg’s 250th Parade happens Saturday, June 8, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will start at the parking lot at Old Fort Harrod State Park and proceed down Lexington Street, turning left on Main Street down to Mooreland Avenue and up College Street back to the fort.

• Settlement and Raid at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) runs Thursday, June 13, 2024, through Sunday, June 16, 2024. A full-scale re-enactment on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, with settlers, natives, traders and living history both days. Will feature lots of extra activities for Harrodsburg’s 250th Anniversary.

• Harrodsburg’s 250th Birthday Celebration. A four-day festival from Thursday, June 13, 2024, until Sunday, June 16, 2024. The Harrodsburg City Commission has approved closing Main Street from Mooreland Avenue to Short Street starting Wednesday, June 12, at 3 p.m. to allow organizers to install a stage for four days of music at the top of the hill.

• “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Live outdoor drama returnsThursday, July 11. 2024, and will run every Thursday through Saturday in July. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit worldatlas.com.