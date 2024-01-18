Archery Begins Season On Target

Samuel Warren

The Mercer County Titan archery team opened its season last weekend, Saturday, Jan. 6 in Harrodsburg. This weekend, Saturday, Jan.13, the Titans traveled to West Jessamine Middle School where they would face the Colts and Lexington-area schools such as Lafayette, Tates Creek and Henry Clay.

The varsity squad earned a second place finish behind the Generals, who are ranked number 12 in the state.

“We’ve done pretty good so far, we went against number 12 Lafayette and came second against all of the Lexington schools. We’re just continuing to grow, we always start out slow and pick up towards the end of the year,” said Head Archery Coach Eric Miller.

Junior Tyler Middleton and sophomore Rylan Genco finished third and fourth respectively out of 107 male high school competitors. Middleton and Genco each shot a 285/300, trailing only Preston James Barnett (290) of West Jessamine and Evan Prinssen (289) of Henry Clay. Junior Landon McRay was the third highest finisher for the Titans, scoring 280/300 points. Senior Nicolas Winburn was the next highest scoring Titan archer, shooting a 278. Billy Vaught’s score of 277 was enough to rank him the second highest male shooter in Middle School at the meet. Paige Bedard led all Lady Titan scorers with 274 points. King Middle School student Khloe Maddox placed just behind with a 272. Maddox’ 14 tens helped her claim the third highest position of any middle school girl. Sophomore Abigail Anderson’s 272 points ranked her second amongst Lady Titan varsity shooters and 15th amongst all females at the meet.

The Titans tallied a whopping 3,284 total team points during the meet and Lafayette finished just above with 3,321.