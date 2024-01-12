William Westley “Wes” Baker, 51, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at home his.

Born Nov. 1, 1972, in Mt. Vernon, he was the son of the late William Larry and Judy Ann (Renner) Baker.

He was a US Army and Navy Veteran and received several decorations while serving, including NCO Professional Development, Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge and Parachutist and Air Assault Badge.

Survivors include: two sons, Logan Alexander Baker and Landon Westley Baker, both of Enterprise, Ala.; one sister, Amy (Will) Davis of Harrodsburg and one nephew.

Funeral services are today, Thursday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. A private burial with Military Honors is at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.

Visitation 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.