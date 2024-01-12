Sharon Caudill, 69, of Junction City, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at her home.

Born Dec. 18, 1954, in Hazard, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Sophia (Combs) Caudill.

She was a retired Deputy Warden for North Point Training Center and was a member of the Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one sister, Ann Woods of Harrodsburg; five brothers, Doug Caudill of Somerset, Kenny (Sheila) Caudill of Harrodsburg, Charles (Tina) Caudill of Lawrenceburg, Lennis Caudill of Alabama and Clarence (Vickie) Caudill of Burgin.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Jeannie Liddell, Helen Reynolds, Joyce Caudill, Lois Dean, Marsha Wilcher and Doris Bentley.

Private graveside services were held.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.