Ruth Claycomb

Ruth Payne Claycomb, 70, of Harrodsburg, wife of Jackie L. Claycomb, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at the Morning Point in Danville.

Born June 26, 1953, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Dillard Wheeler and Edith Catherine (Stocker) Payne.

She was a retired co-owner of Lee’s Famous Recipe in Harrodsburg along with her husband Jackie. She was a member of Bohon Church of Christ.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: seven cousins, Jennette Milburn, Jamie Milburn Cook, Martin Milburn all of Harrodsburg, Bill Stocker, Tommy Stocker, Melissa Cross and Robert Stocker all of Danville.

Funeral services were held at Ransdell Funeral Chapel Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. Burial was in Bohon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eric Warner, Jeff Claycomb, Scott Claycomb, Troy Wright, Samuel Durr and Jordan Preston.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bohon Church of Christ, 1008 Mackville Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.