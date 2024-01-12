John Watts

John Wayne Watts, 69, of Harrodsburg, husband of Pauline “Polly” Gail Dearing, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 29, 1954, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Elgin Wayne and Virginia Nylous (LouAllen) Watts.

He was a Baptist minister for 42 years and was a member of Ellers Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Mark (Andrea) Watts of Corbin and James (Robyn) Watts of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Ruth Oglesbee of Paris and Glenda Coleman of Georgetown; one brother, Roy (Darlene) Watts; six grandchildrens; five great-grandchildren and a special aunt, Louise Haydon.

Funeral were held Friday, Jan. 5, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Austin Watts, Tanner Watts, Levi Watts, Zach Newman, Cody Becknell and Brantlee Hurst. Honorary pallbearers were Paige Newman, Addison Watts, Lauryn Watts, Prestlee Hurst, Harper Newman, Navee Newman and Jhett Newman.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideon’s PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

