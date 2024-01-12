Janet Guthrie

Mary Janet Howard Guthrie, 90, widow of Robert W. Guthrie, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at her residence.

Born Dec. 29, 1933, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late William Wallace Howard and Ruth German Elliott.

Janet was a retired homemaker, was a Girl Scouts leader, was a member of the Harrodsburg Chapter 309 Order of Eastern Star and the Burgin Christian Church.

Survivors include: four daughters, Barbara (Ken) Turner of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Donna (Harry) Rhodus of Lexington, Debbie (David) Smith of Burgin, and Cathy (Sean Egan) Guthrie of Perryville; one sister, Carola Howe of San Rafael, California; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. John Powell officiating. Burial was in the Burgin Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Chris and Jonathan Smith, Todd Palmer, Bobby Alsup, Kevin Wallace, Reul Hardin and Joe Monroe. Honorary pallbearer was Josh Teater.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Burgin Christian Church, P.O. Box D, Burgin, Ky 40310.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.alexanderandroyalty.com.