Bobby Howard, 45, of Springfield, husband of Melissa Hicks Howard, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Nicholasville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Nicholasville.

Born July 24, 1978, in Lincoln County, he was the son of Linda (Pittman) and the late Edward Howard Jr.

He worked for A&G Company’s tree service.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters: Ashley (Steven) Spears of Perryville and Olivia Howard of Springfield; one son, Bailey Howard of Springfield; one brother, John (Trina) Howard; one sister, Tracey (Tony) Curtsinger of Harrodsburg; mother-in-law, Linda P. (Roy) Cain and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thurman Gene Goodlett.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 8, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Derek Baker officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.