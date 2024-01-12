Bill Carpenter, 89, husband of Frieda Bugg Carpenter, of Springville, Tenn. died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at his residence.

Born May 6, 1934, in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Vernon J. Carpenter and the late Mayme Moffett Carpenter.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He formerly worked for G.E. and later worked and retired from Emerson Electric.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Carol (Chris) Caldwell of Avon, Ind.; one son, Scott (Janice) Bugg of Harrodsburg; one brother, Vernon Ray (Lois Ann) Carpenter of Frankfort; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one nephew and one great-nephew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.