Betty Taylor

Betty Sue Taylor, 77, of McKee, died, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at her residence.

Born Feb. 21, 1946, in Harlan, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Britt Jr. and Inez (Skidmore) Britt.

Survivors include: life companion, Arthur Gabbard of McKee; one daughter, Brittany Taylor of Harrodsburg; one sister, Brenda Campbell of Indiana; two brothers, Eugene Britt and Danny Britt both of Ohio; one step daughter-in-law, Sherry Gabbard; three grandchildren and five step grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com.