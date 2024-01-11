Weekender For Jan. 11—19: MLK Day And A Whole Lot More

Robert Moore

The community is invited to Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street).

The pancake and sausage breakfast starts at 8 a.m. The commemorative march begins at 9 a.m. at the back entrance of the church on Chiles Street and goes down Chiles Street, then turns right on Lexington Street then turns right on Main Street and ends in front of the church.

Organizers have still not announced the keynote speaker, who is scheduled to talk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The village will remain open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center will remain opened and staffed around the clock.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 11

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokey. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 12

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Jan. 13

• Mercer Chamber of Commerce Newcomers Meeting at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). New residents since 2021 are invited. Refreshments, visit with community groups. 1–3 p.m. 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com.

Sunday, Jan. 14

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Casa Mobil. Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Jan. 15

• 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Pancake and sausage breakfast starts 8 a.m. Sommemorative march starts 9 a.m. Keynote address starts 9:30 a.m. Tara Duty or Deanna Ashmore at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, 859-734-4378.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

• Family Game Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of fun and games for the whole family with board games, card games, video games, and other kinds of games—new and old. Snacks provided. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Jan. 18

• Live music by Chris Linton at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuits Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 19

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

