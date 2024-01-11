Isham Arraigned On Charges Including Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Harrodsburg man is in custody after being involved in an hours-long standoff in Harrodsburg on Mooreland Avenue last week.

Carl Gregory Isham, 52, of 940 Mackville Road, now faces charges including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the complaint warrant, two officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department—Patrolman Dustin Mical and Cpl. Ridge Yeast—were dispatched on a domestic dispute complaint on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Isham is alleged to have fired five to six rounds “from a firearm at both uniformed officers” according to a warrant.

According to an HPD Facebook post, surrounding agencies responded for assistance, including the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Burgin Police Department, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County EMS, the Harrodsburg Fire Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, the Mercer County Constables Office and the Kentucky State Police.

The KSP Special Response Team was dispatched to Mooreland Avenue, where Isham had barricaded himself, according to a uniform citation.

The KSP “deployed less lethal rounds striking” Isham “above the right side of the ribs” according to the uniform citation filed by the KSP. Even then, it took three troopers to get Isham into handcuffs, according to the uniform citation. Isham was subsequently taken to the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital for medical clearance, according to the uniform citation.

Isham was arraigned on charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer on Monday, Jan. 8. Isham pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Isham is being held at the Boyle County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m.

HPD Patrolman Dustin Mical is the arresting officer.

All charges are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.