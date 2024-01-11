| logout
Cougars Jump The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
Sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers (11-5) played three games of basketball this weekend beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4, in the Mideast versus Midwest crossover classic.
The Pioneers began the tournament with a 92-87 victory over Great Lakes Christian College before falling to Grace Christian College the following evening. The series was capped off with an intense and closely contested matchup with NCCAA Division-II number seven ranked Kuyper College Cougars (11 -4) on Saturday, Jan. 6.
Keelan Kennedy found Nakyir Joyce cutting to the basket uncontested for the Pioneers’ first basket.