Cougars Jump The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers

The Harrodsburg Herald/Samuel Warren
Junior forward Warner Bryant made a move and used the backboard on this successful lay up during the Pioneers 81-78 loss to Kuyper College on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
The CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers (11-5) played three games of basketball this week­end beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4, in the Mideast versus Midwest crossover classic.

The Pioneers began the tour­nament with a 92-87 victory over Great Lakes Christian College before falling to Grace Christian College the following evening. The series was capped off with an intense and closely contested match­up with NCCAA Division-II number seven ranked Kuyper College Cougars (11 -4) on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Keelan Kennedy found Nakyir Joyce cutting to the basket uncontested for the Pioneers’ first basket.

