$1,000 Reward Offered For Information On Stop Sign Vandals

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching whoever removed and damaged 21 stop signs throughout the county.

Sheriff Ernie Kelty said they believe the incidents happened over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“The first call I got was the four-way stop at Chinn and Curry,” Kelty said. By the time he contacted his office, they’d already received approximately four calls, Kelty said.

The signs will cost approximately $2,300 to repair, Kelty said.

The MCSO has been unable so far to find any surveillance footage of the crime. They are still pursuing leads. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Some of the signs were pulled out of the ground. Others were backed over.

“I think they thought they were being funny,” Kelty said of the alleged suspects. “But somebody could have gotten hurt.”

If apprehended, the perpetrators could face charges including criminal mischief and 2nd degree wanton endangerment.

The Mercer County Fiscal Court voted last year to set a 35 mile per hour speed limit on all county roads—25 miles per hour on roads located within subdivisions. The speed limit went into effect on Dec. 1.

The sheriff’s office will start extra patrols, warning people about the speed limit change, until all the signs are up.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in rewards for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. If you have any information, please call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 859-734-4221.